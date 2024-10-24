Pascal Siakam News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Siakam ended Wednesday's 115-109 win over Detroit with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Tyrese Haliburton wasn't at his best in this season opener, but Siakam picked up the slack from a playmaking perspective. Spicey P led the Pacers in assists and finished just two rebounds and one dime away from a triple-double. Siakam should benefit from a full off-season and training camp with the Pacers. Expect the forward to operate as the team's second go-to player on offense, behind Haliburton.