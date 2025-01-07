Pascal Siakam News: Scores 19 points Monday

Siakam provided 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 113-99 victory over Brooklyn.

Siakam reached the 15-point plateau for the fifth straight game, but that's the only noteworthy outcome out of his performance in this win over the Nets. He's recorded just one double-double in that span, though, so he hasn't been doing much outside of scoring. Siakam is averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over that five-game stretch, but even if his numbers are a bit down compared to his regular-season averages, he should remain a reliable offensive weapon for the Pacers going forward.