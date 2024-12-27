P.J. Washington News: Gets tossed Friday vs. Phoenix

Washington was ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Suns. He'll end the night with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic and Naji Marshall got into a fight midway through the first quarter, and Washington joined the duo in being tossed after shoving Nurkic to the ground. The Mavericks will turn to Maxi Kleber, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Olivier-Maxence Prosper due to the ejections of Washington and Marshall.