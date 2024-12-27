Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Gets tossed Friday vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Washington was ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Suns. He'll end the night with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic and Naji Marshall got into a fight midway through the first quarter, and Washington joined the duo in being tossed after shoving Nurkic to the ground. The Mavericks will turn to Maxi Kleber, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Olivier-Maxence Prosper due to the ejections of Washington and Marshall.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now