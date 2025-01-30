P.J. Washington News: Season-high eight assists in win

Washington racked up 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 137-136 victory over New Orleans.

Washington has been helping shoulder the offensive load for the Mavericks, with Luka Doncic (calf) still on the mend. The 26-year-old had a sold overall performance in Wednesday's win against the Pelicans, finishing with a season-high eight assists to go along with 25 points, 14 rebounds and a block. The veteran will likely continue to be leaned on by Dallas, which increases his value from a fantasy perspective.