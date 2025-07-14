Quenton Jackson Injury: Still out with leg soreness
Jackson is out for Monday's Summer League game against the Bulls due to left leg soreness, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Jackson will remain sidelined for a second contest in a row Monday, as he's been limited to one Summer League appearance so far. The 26-year-old guard's next opportunity to retake the floor comes in Thursday's tilt against the Knicks.
