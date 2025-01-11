Quenton Jackson News: Reaches double scoring figures

Jackson posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 119-108 G League win over Osceola.

Jackson made his sixth start of the season for the Mad Ants, and he's now reached double figures in scoring during each of his appearances. The 26-year-old wing is now averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 threes in 33.5 minutes over six outings. Jackson is shooting a scorching 52.9 percent from downtown as well, and he should continue playing a featured role with steady playing time as long as he's in the G League as opposed to the NBA with the Pacers.