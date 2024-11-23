Quinten Post Injury: Dealing with thumb injury

Post did not dress for Saturday's 135-102 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars due to a right thumb injury.

It's unclear when Post sustained the injury, and the severity of the issue also remains unknown. The second-round rookie is averaging a double-double for the G League Warriors this season, registering 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 three pointers in 27.0 minutes per game across five contests. Post's next chance to return to G League action will come Friday in a rematch with the Stars.