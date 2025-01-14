Quinten Post News: Continues dominance in G League

Post produced a team-high 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists Monday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 115-113 win over Valley Suns.

The promising young center continues to put up solid numbers in the G League, averaging 20.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. He's become one of Santa Cruz's best weapons this season and could have a future on the NBA level if he continues to turn heads for his squad in the G League.