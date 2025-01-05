Quinten Post News: Delivers 29-15 game in G League

Post logged 29 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes Saturday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 136-130 win over the Iowa Wolves.

The rookie second-round pick out of Boston College is now averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 27.3 minutes per game over his 13 outings with Santa Cruz. Post is on a two-way deal with Golden State but has seen limited opportunities at the NBA level, having played five minutes all season.