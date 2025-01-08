Quinten Post News: Dominant in G League win

Post played 34 minutes Tuesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 112-101 win over the Iowa Wolves and compiled 30 points (11-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Post scored a season-high 30 points Tuesday while shooting an efficient 78.6 percent from the field and has now surpassed 20 points scored in each of his last three outings. The two-way player also finished just one rebound shy of a double-double and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League as he's appeared in just two NBA games so far this season.