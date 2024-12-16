Quinten Post News: Leads G League Warriors in loss

Post supplied 24 points (10-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Sunday's 120-108 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Post logged his second consecutive 20-plus-point matchup Sunday, marking his third game with 20 or more points through nine G League outings. While the big man was efficient from the field, he did struggle to stuff the stat sheet. Post has averaged 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 26.3 minutes per contest with Santa Cruz.