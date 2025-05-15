Quinten Post News: Limited output off bench

Post provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and three rebounds across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr rolled with smaller lineups for the most part Wednesday, as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney combined to play 13 minutes. Upgraded from a two-way contract back in February of 2025, Post emerged as a reliable rotation player down the stretch. He made 42 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers while hitting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. It seems likely that the Warriors will pick up their team option for 2025-26.