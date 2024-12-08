Quinten Post News: Returns to action in G League

Post (thumb) tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes Saturday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 126-109 win over the Rip City Remix.

A two-way player for Golden State, Post has yet to appear for the NBA team and had been out of action with the G League club since Nov. 22 with a right thumb injury before returning to action Saturday. Though he looked healthy in his return to action for Santa Cruz, Post still appears to be a long way away from getting an opportunity to contribute at the NBA level.