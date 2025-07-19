Rayan Rupert News: Scores 14 in SL finale

Rupert contributed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's 111-87 Summer League loss to the Suns.

Rupert wrapped up a strong Summer League showing with a more modest outing Saturday, though his 14 points still led the team. The guard appeared in 52 regular-season games for the Trail Blazers during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds on 40.8 percent shooting in 8.8 minutes per game. His best performance came in the season finale against the Lakers on April 13, when he recorded a double-double.