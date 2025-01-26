Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ricky Council headshot

Ricky Council News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

The 76ers assigned Council to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Council will likely join the Blue Coats for Sunday's matchup against the Greensboro Swarm, though he should rejoin the parent club before Tuesday's game against the Lakers. The 23-year-old has received fairly meaningful playing time this season, and over his last 10 outings (three starts), he has averaged 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.1 minutes per contest.

Ricky Council
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now