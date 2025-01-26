Ricky Council News: Sent to G League

The 76ers assigned Council to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Council will likely join the Blue Coats for Sunday's matchup against the Greensboro Swarm, though he should rejoin the parent club before Tuesday's game against the Lakers. The 23-year-old has received fairly meaningful playing time this season, and over his last 10 outings (three starts), he has averaged 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.1 minutes per contest.