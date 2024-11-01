RJ Barrett News: Double-doubles in loss

Barrett contributed 33 points (14-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

Barrett recorded his first double-double of the season, although interestingly, he tallied double-digit assists as opposed to rebounds. While an injury delayed his start to the season, Barrett has hit the ground running, having now scored at least 30 points in consecutive games. Across three games, he is averaging 28.0 points to go with 4.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per game. His assist numbers are sure to take a hit once the Raptors start getting healthy bodies back on the floor. However, until then, just sit back and enjoy the show.