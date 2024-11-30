RJ Barrett News: Puts up 25 points

Barrett notched 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to the Heat.

Barrett led the Raptors in scoring Friday, and he continues to deliver consistent high-end numbers every time he steps on the hardwood. Even though Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl have been productive fantasy options as well, Barrett has strong upside in his own right and has been living up to the hype. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight games, averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game in that stretch.