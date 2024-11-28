Fantasy Basketball
RJ Barrett News: Teases triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Barrett had 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds and 11 assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-93 win over the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old wing nearly recorded his second triple-double of the season, with the first coming Nov. 16 against the Celtics. Barrett has dropped at least 16 points in seven straight games, averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 boards, 7.0 assists and 2.0 threes over that stretch as he continues to see career-best usage on a Raptors roster that doesn't have many other options.

