Rob Dillingham News: Receives playoff minutes

Dillingham closed with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over seven minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Dillingham made just his third playoff appearance for Minnesota, all of which came in blowouts. The rookie guard struggled to receive consistent playing time this year, averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 10.5 minutes across 49 regular-season appearances. However, Dillingham will likely continue to grow into a bigger role as Mike Conley ages.