Ronald Holland News: Dominates in 2025 SL debut

Holland generated 28 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 28 minutes of Friday's 104-86 win over New York.

Holland played in 81 regular-season games for the Pistons as a rookie and appeared in all three of Detroit's playoff contests, so it's no surprise to see Holland dominating Summer League ahead of his sophomore campaign. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is expected to play another key role off the bench in 2025-26, so don't be surprised if the Pistons shut him down before the end of Summer League.