NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 21

Slate Overview
ORL at WAS: Magic 3-7 in last 10 games; Wizards on two-game slide
HOU at MIA: Rockets on eight-game win streak; Heat on nine-game slide
PHI at SAS: 76ers on two-game slide; Spurs 18-16 at home
NOP at MIN: Pelicans 3-7 in last 10 games; Timberwolves 8-2 in last 10 games
CHA at OKC: Hornets 7-26 on road; Thunder on four-game win streak
DET at DAL: Pistons on two-game win streak; Mavericks 1-9 in last 10 games
BOS at UTA: Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games; Jazz 1-9 in last 10 games
Injuries to Monitor
ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Questionable
WAS - Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT
MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT
PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Tyrese Maxey (back), Kelly Oubre (knee): OUT
NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle), Zion Williamson (back): OUT
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Tidjane Salaun (ankle), Mark Williams (foot): OUT
OKC - Cason Wallace (shoulder): Questionable; Luguentz Dort (hip), Jalen Williams (hip): OUT
DAL - Anthony Davis (thigh), Dante Exum (hand), Daniel Gafford (knee), Derrick Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip): OUT
BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee): OUT
UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot): Questionable; John Collins (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (personal), KJ Martin (elbow): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,400) at Mavericks
Cunningham has topped 60 DK points in three of the last 10 games, averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He faces an ideal opportunity to maintain his impressive output with a favorable matchup against a shorthanded and struggling Mavericks squad.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,700) vs. Pelicans
Edwards is rolling, averaging 29.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 67.3. He has a great chance to keep up the production against the Pelicans, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,600) at Wizards
Wagner delivered 38.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 outings. He should continue to fill the stat sheet with a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game.
Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,600) vs. Pelicans
Randle is averaging 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists across the last 10 games, including a high of 52.5 DK points. He faces an ideal chance to thrive against the Pelicans, who are without Zion Williamson and give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($8,200) at Jazz
Porzingis racked up 53.8 DK points in the last game and has scored at least 24 points in each of his two games back from an eight-game absence. He has an excellent opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Jazz, who remain significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($11,600) vs. Hornets
Gilgeous-Alexander is set to return to action after sitting out the last game for rest. He averaged 35.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks across his previous five outings, including two with over 60 DK points and a high of 70.5. He is also likely to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the fourth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.
Mid-Range Money
Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,300) vs. Pelicans
DiVincenzo continues to shine while playing primarily out of a bench role, as he is averaging 14.9 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 3.7 rebounds 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 43.0 DK points. He is up for a good chance to pad his stats against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-highest field-goal percentage per game.
Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($5,100) vs. 76ers
Sochan topped 20 DK points in four of the last five games, with a high of 30.8, while averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals over that span. He should prosper against the 76ers' shorthanded frontcourt.
Value Picks
Chris Paul, Spurs ($4,600) vs. 76ers
Paul accumulated 34.0 DK points in his most recent outing and is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games. He faces an excellent opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the 76ers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.
Ron Holland, Pistons ($3,100) at Mavericks
Holland continues to provide energy and solid support off the bench, averaging 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 23.0 DK points in the game before last. He has a great chance to turn up his production against the Mavs, who remain significantly shorthanded and give up the league's seventh-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Spurs ($4,000) vs. 76ers
Mamukelashvili stunned the basketball world with a historic performance in the last game, where he recorded the most points ever scored in fewer than 20 minutes played, racking up 34 points on 13-for-14 shooting in 19 minutes of action during a win over the Knicks. He entered the game with an average of 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over his previous 10 appearances, including three with over 20 DK points. Although it is unlikely he delivers another massive performance, he can be expected to see a fair share of playing time and faces a favorable matchup against a significantly shorthanded 76ers squad.