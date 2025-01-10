Royce O'Neale Injury: Listed as doubtful for Saturday

O'Neale (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

The Suns announced back on Dec. 31 that O'Neale was set to be re-evaluated in 10 days after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, but the forward remains unlikely to make his return Saturday. Still, the doubtful designation could be a sign that he's inching closer to suiting up. If O'Neale is ruled out ahead of Saturday's action as expected, Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen should continue absorbing extra playing time in Phoenix's rotation.