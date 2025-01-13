Royce O'Neale News: Puts up nine points in return

O'Neale (ankle) recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 120-113 win over the Hornets.

O'Neale made his return to action after missing Phoenix's previous six games with a left ankle sprain. The veteran forward has logged more than 30 minutes on seven occasions this season, but a 20-to-25-minute role could be the reality for O'Neale moving forward while the Suns' star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is at full strength.