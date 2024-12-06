Royce O'Neale News: Scores 19 points in spot start

O'Neale produced 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to the Pelicans.

O'Neale made his third start of the regular season Thursday due to Kevin Durant (ankle) being sidelined, and the former managed to extend his double-digit scoring streak to three games. With Durant expected to be sidelined for at least one week, O'Neale should remain in the Suns' starting lineup alongside Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.