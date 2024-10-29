Rudy Gay News: Brings end to 17-year career

Gay announced his retirement from professional basketball Tuesday in an essay posted on The Players' Tribune.

After being cut by the Warriors during training camp last October, the 38-year-old Gay had been a free agent for the past year before he decided to officially close the books on a 17-year NBA career. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Gay finished third in the Rookie of the Year balloting and went on to average 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 1,120 career games across stops with the Grizzlies, Raptors, Kings and Jazz. With 17,642 career points, Gay ranks 91st on the NBA's all-time scoring list.