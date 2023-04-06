NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at ORL: Cavs are on a two-game win streak.

MIA at PHI: 76ers are 29-11 at home.

POR at SAS: Both sides are 2-8 in last 10 games.

OKC at UTA: Both sides have dropped three in a row.

DEN at PHX: Suns are on a six-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - The Cavs are resting their starters, resulting in a projected staring five of Ricky Rubio, Danny Green, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade and Robin Lopez.

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hip), Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (neck), P.J. Tucker (calf), De'Anthony Melton (calf): Questionable

POR - The Trail Blazers are resting most of their starters and going with a projected starting lineup of Skylar Mays, Shaedon Sharpe (questionable: knee), Cam Reddish (questionable: back), Trendon Watford (questionable: ankle) and Drew Eubanks (probable: chest).

SAS - Zach Collins (finger): Probable / Romeo Langford (thigh), Keldon Johnson (foot): Questionable / Devonte' Graham (groin), Doug McDermott (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (knee), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

OKC - Luguentz Dort (shoulder): Questionable

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hand), Collin Sexton (rest), Jordan Clarkson (finger), Walker Kessler (concussion), Rudy Gay (back): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (thumb), Zeke Nnaji (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,200) at Jazz

Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last 10 outings, including a high of 58.8, while averaging 33.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Jazz and must give it his all in order to help the Thunder have the best chance at securing the final play-in spot in the West.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Jazz ($8,100) vs. Thunder

Horton-Tucker has found his groove lately, averaging 28.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists over five games, including three with more than 45 DK points. He should excel against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and fourth-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,800) vs. 76ers

Butler topped 60 DK points in two of the last five games, while averaging 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals. He must bring a top-notch effort once again to help the Heat make a push to avoid the play-in tournament, as they currently sit 1.5 games back from sixth place. Butler was quiet in his previous meeting with the 76ers, but he delivered a total of 58.8 DK points in the prior encounter.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,100) vs. Cavaliers

Banchero is on a roll to close out the season, averaging 18.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 10 games, including a high of 61 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling against the shorthanded Cavaliers, after he delivered 40.5 DK points in their previous meeting.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($6,000) vs. Cavaliers

Carter topped 30 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings, including a high of 57, while averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the foul line and faces a good opportunity to prosper agains the Cavs, who are without their starting frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Heat

Embiid went off for a total of 81.3 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 32.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 blocks over 10 games. He finished with 45.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Heat and should flourish once again, as they allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 60 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Ricky Rubio, Cavaliers ($3,100) at Magic

Rubio is averaging 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists through 10 appearances. He faces a great opportunity to stand out with extended playing time, as the Cavs rest their starting backcourt. He should also pad his stats, as the Magic give up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game.

Jalen Suggs, Magic ($4,000) vs. Cavaliers

Suggs is averaging 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 34.5 DK points. He faces a good chance to shine at home against the heavily shorthanded Cavaliers.

Lamar Stevens, Cavaliers ($3,700) at Magic

Stevens totaled 17 DK points in each of his last two starts, and he is expected to pick up another starting job, as the Cavs plan to rest their regular lineup. Stevens is shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 70.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,300) at 76ers

Martin topped 20 DK points in two of the last five outings, while averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He may have to step up for added minutes in the frontcourt if Bam Adebayo (questionable) is sidelined, and he could also have a lighter matchup if P.J. Tucker (questionable) is out.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($3,800) at Jazz

Williams is averaging 5.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 10 games including a high of 28.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup and should thrive against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

