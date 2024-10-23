Rudy Gobert News: Logs double-double in opener

Gobert supplied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 loss to the Lakers.

Gobert grabbed his share of rebounds, but he had no answer for Anthony Davis in the paint. The combination of Gobert and Julius Randle needs some time to develop, as the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks happened less than a month ago. It will take a few games for the duo to gain a better understanding of their roles in the new scheme, but Gobert should continue to be a nightly double-double threat.