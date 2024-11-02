Rudy Gobert News: Racks up third double-double

Gobert accumulated 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-116 victory over Denver.

That's three double-doubles in five games for Gobert, who is still adjusting to having Julius Randle as his new frontcourt partner instead of Karl-Anthony Towns. Gobert's shot volume is down -- he's managed only 6.6 FG attempts a game so far, which would be his lowest mark since 2015-16 -- but the veteran center is averaging 11.8 boards and 1.4 blocks a contest while shooting 63.6 percent from the floor.