Rudy Gobert News: Swats four in win Sunday
Gobert provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 win over Phoenix.
Gobert logged his sixth double-double of the season, as well as his eighth game with 10-plus rebounds. The big man also tied his season high in blocks, and he has recorded six regular-season games with two or more swats. Through 14 regular-season appearances, Gobert has averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 63.0 percent from the floor across 32.9 minutes per game.
