Rui Hachimura News: Quiet again Friday

Hachimura finished Friday's 131-125 victory over Toronto with nine points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes.

Hachimura managed just nine points in the loss, his second straight game scoring in single-digits. While it is frustrating, the positive is that his playing time has remained relatively consistent no matter his statistical output. He has exceeded 30 minutes in all but one game thus far, averaging 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers. Despite his recent struggles, Hachimura should continue to serve as a key piece for the Lakers, making him a viable target.