Rui Hachimura News: Season-best effort from long range

Hachimura ended with 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 victory over the Warriors.

The five threes were a season high for Hachimura, and as a result the 26-year-old forward scored more than 10 points for the first time since Dec. 8. He remains a secondary option in the Lakers' offense, and through 11 games in December, Hachimura is averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 threes while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.