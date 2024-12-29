Rui Hachimura News: Steps up in win

Hachimura amassed 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 victory over the Kings.

The Lakers needed some of their role players to step up due to the absence of LeBron James (illness), and Hachimura answered the call by delivering his third game with at least 20 points this season. The six-year veteran endured a rough stretch in mid-December but has been turning things around and has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings. He's averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of the current month (12 appearances).