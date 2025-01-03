Rui Hachimura News: Struggles in loss to Portland

Hachimura had six points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Anthony Davis nursing an ankle injury in the first game of a back-to-back for the Lakers, Hachimura had an opportunity to prove his worth against the lowly Blazers. However, he failed to show up, hitting only two of the six shots he put up while also unable to be a force on the glass with four rebounds. He has had his moments as a starter for Los Angeles this season, but he can be very hot and cold from night to night.