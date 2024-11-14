Rui Hachimura News: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday
Hachimura contributed 19 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 128-123 win over the Grizzlies.
Hachimura was extremely efficient Wednesday and missed just one shot from the field and one from the charity stripe en route to his second-best scoring effort of the campaign. Even though Hachimura started the season on a strong note he had been cooling off lately. He's averaging 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 33.8 minutes per game in five November contests.
