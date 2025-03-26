Rui Hachimura News: Will be available Wednesday

Hachimura (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura was initially listed as probable, so it's not surprising to see him available for this contest, and he'll suit up for a third straight game following his 12-game absence due to left patellar tendinopathy. Hachimura has been limited to 18 and 24 minutes in his two games since his return to the hardwood.