Kalkbrenner was outperformed by fellow big man Moussa Diabate, who is also competing for minutes and the starting role. While the rookie has certainly been efficient shooting the ball (14-16 from the field over his first three games), not getting to the free-throw line and shooting three-shooters are certainly hurting his value. It is possible Kalkbrenner may have been a victim of game script, as the Hornets built a massive lead that resulted in benches being cleared, but if he wants to retain his starting role and minutes he has to perform better.