Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Posts near double-double in SL win

Kalkbrenner recorded 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and a block during Sunday's 83-78 Summer League championship win.

Kalkbrenner put together a strong performance in the Summer League championship game Sunday, tying for a team-high in rebounds and being one of five Hornets players to score in double figures. Kalkbrenner was also valuable on the defensive end, not only recording a steal and a block, but also providing flexibility in matchups and guarding the Kings' point guard at times. His defensive ability could provide him a path to playing time during the upcoming season.