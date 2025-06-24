Saddiq Bey Injury: Traded to New Orleans

The Wizards traded Bey (knee), Jordan Poole (elbow) and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Pelicans on Tuesday in exchange for CJ McCollum (foot), Kelly Olynyk (heel) and a future second-round pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Bey missed the entire 2024-25 season with a torn left ACL, though he's expected to make a full recovery ahead of Opening Night in 2025-26. Bey, who turned 26 back in April, could carve out a decent rotation role on the wings in New Orleans. The wing holds career averages of 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.