Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Signs with Toronto
Mamukelashvili agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Mamukelashvili spent the last two seasons with the Spurs before agreeing to a deal with Toronto on Tuesday. The 25-year-old played in 61 regular-season games in 2024-25 and averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
