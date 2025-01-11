Scottie Barnes News: Comes close to triple-double

Barnes posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Pistons.

Barnes finished just two assists away from recording what would've been his second triple-double of the season. The star forward continues to make an impact as a point forward, and his role of orchestrating the offense, even when Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are available, guarantees he'll have a high upside due to his usage rate. Barnes also extended his streak of games with at least 15 points to 10 while reaching the 20-point mark in four of his previous six.