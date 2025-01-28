Scottie Barnes News: Just misses triple-double Monday

Barnes notched 21 points (6-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 113-104 victory over New Orleans.

The double-double was his 15th of the season, and Barnes fell two dimes shy of his seventh career triple-double. The fourth-year forward has carried the Raptors to four straight wins and six in their last seven games, and Barnes has averaged 19.7 points, 8.4 boards, 7.3 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 threes during that span.