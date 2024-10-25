Seth Curry News: Scores nine points in start

Curry produced nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 125-120 loss to Atlanta.

Curry was inserted into the Hornets' starting five Friday after Brandon Miller was ruled out due to a hip injury. Curry didn't see as much volume as LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Tre Mann, but Curry was efficient from the beyond the arc and collected a team-high three steals. Curry should remain in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Miami while Miller is sidelined.