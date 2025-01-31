Shaedon Sharpe News: Scores 23 points Thursday

Sharpe posted 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-90 win over the Magic.

Sharpe was efficient and delivered a strong showing Thursday in another productive bench appearance. He's scored in double digits in six of his seven outings since being moved to a bench role on Jan. 19, averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. All things considered, the move to the bench hasn't affected his fantasy value dramatically.