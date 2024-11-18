Shaedon Sharpe News: Scores 32 points in win

Sharpe closed Sunday's 114-110 win over the Hawks with 32 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

Sharpe led the way for Portland in this victory and extended his impressive streak in the scoring column, reaching the 30-point mark for the second straight game. Sharpe didn't make his season debut until Nov. 7 due to a shoulder injury, and it seems he's definitively trending in the right direction now that he's gotten all the rust out of him. After all, his first appearance of the season on Nov. 7 was his first regular-season contest since Jan. 11. Sharpe is averaging 22.3 points per game since being promoted to a starting role, where he's expected to remain for the foreseeable future.