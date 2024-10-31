Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Inefficient against Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 18 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 victory over San Antonio.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored his fewest points of the season Wednesday despite the Thunder coming out on top. The star guard has started off the season shooting poorly, converting just 27.3 percent of his 8.3 three-point attempts per contest. This uptick in volume is also worth noting, as Gilgeous-Alexander attempted just 3.6 three-point attempts per game in 2023-24.