Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Puts up 33 points vs. New York

Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 33 points (12-26 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Knicks.

As it couldn't have been in any other way, Gilgeous-Alexander came through in one of the toughest games the Knicks have had this season and led the Thunder to matching the longest winning streak in franchise history, even when including the Seattle era. Gilgeous-Alexander has been integral in the team's winning run, averaging 33.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the 14-game winning run.