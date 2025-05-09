Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Rough shooting night Friday

Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 18 points (7-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 45 minutes during Friday's 113-104 overtime loss to Denver in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end, turning in a somewhat disappointing performance despite pulling down a season-high 13 rebounds. After having scored at least 30 points in four straight games, Gilgeous-Alexander simply couldn't get his shot to fall, contributing to what was a crucial loss.