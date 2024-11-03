Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Sniffs double-double

Gilgeous-Alexander finished Saturday's 105-92 win over the Clippers with 25 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one block over 31 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder to a solid win Saturday, and he posted an impressive line in both quantity and efficiency. The star point guard finished just one assist away from recording a double-double, but he does enough on both sides of the ball, even if he's not delivering double-digit dimes regularly. Through six appearances, Gilgeous-Alexander only has one double-double but is averaging 26.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest.