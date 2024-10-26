Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday

Gilgeous-Alexander notched 23 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals across 30 minutes in Saturday's 114-95 win over the Bulls.

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of three Thunder players who scored 20-plus points in this win, and while he didn't fill the stat sheet as well as he did in Thursday's season-opening win over the Nuggets, he still delivered an impressive performance. Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to stuff the stat sheet while being an excellent scorer makes him a stud in fantasy across all formats -- even in off nights where his shot isn't falling like Saturday's.