Shake Milton News: Shipped to Lakers

The Nets traded Milton and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Lakers on Sunday in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Milton had been playing well for the Nets, averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 24.5 minutes across his past 15 appearances, including a 16-point, 12-assist double-double against the Spurs on Friday during his first start of the season. However, the veteran guard is looking at a reduced role in Los Angeles, as he'll likely compete with Gabe Vincent for backup minutes behind Austin Reaves, Max Christie, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish. Milton's first chance to make his Lakers debut will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers.